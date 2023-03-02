Mauricio launched a two-run home run in his only plate appearance during Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.

Entering the game in the ninth inning at second base, the Mets' prospect took minor-league pitcher Sean Reynolds deep to right field. Mauricio has slugged three homers in seven at-bats to begin his spring, but he remains a long shot to break camp on the big-league roster. After hitting 26 home runs in 123 Double-A games in 2022, however, the 21-year-old's power is legit, and he could make his big-league debut sometime this summer if injuries open up a spot in the New York infield.