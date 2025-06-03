The Mets are expected to recall Mauricio from Triple-A Syracuse ahead of Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Mauricio's imminent promotion seems to suggest that Mark Vientos is headed to the 10-day injured list after exiting Monday's 4-3 win with a hamstring injury. The Mets have been careful with Mauricio's workload at Syracuse this season as he gets eased back in following multiple knee surgeries, but the 24-year-old has been productive at Triple-A, going 17-for-33 (.515 average) with three home runs and four stolen bases. Mauricio has yet to play more than two days in a row this season, and it's unlikely he'll see consistent at-bats right away with the Mets.