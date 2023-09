Mauricio went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in a loss to the Nationals on Wednesday.

Mauricio extended his hitting streak to five games to begin his career with a second-inning single, which he promptly followed with a stolen base. The rookie added another single in the sixth for his third multi-hit performance. Mauricio has yet go deep in the majors, but he's otherwise been impressive with a .421/.421/.474 slash line and three thefts through 19 plate appearances.