Mauricio went 4-for-6 with a run scored and an RBI for Low-A Columbia on Sunday.

After an 0-for-4 performance Opening Day, Mauricio has gone on a tear, hitting safely in eight straight games and pushing his slash line to .368/.400/.395. The 18-year-old does have a worrying 1:10 BB:K and has gone 0-for-2 in stolen base attempts, but it's not a surprise that older competition has been able to find some flaws in his game. Mauricio's upside is elite if he puts everything together, and the Mets will be patient with the organization's No. 4 fantasy prospect.