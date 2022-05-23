Mauricio went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and four RBI for Double-A Binghamton on Sunday.

The 21-year-old has seen his prospect status fade significantly over the last couple years, but the Mets still protected Mauricio from the Rule 5 draft in the offseason and he's beginning to reward the team's faith in him, batting .298 over his last 11 games with seven of his 14 hits going for extra bases, including three homers. He also has a 32.0 percent strikeout rate against a 4.0 percent walk rate over that stretch, however, and his inability to control the strike zone remains the biggest obstacle between Mauricio and a regular spot in the big-league lineup down the road.