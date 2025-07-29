Mauricio went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Padres.

The switch-hitting infielder took Padres closer Robert Suarez deep in the top of the ninth inning to tie the game at 6-6, only for San Diego to walk it off in the bottom of the frame. Mauricio has homered in back-to-back contests, and over 16 games in July he's slashing .292/.358/.563 with four doubles, three home runs, one steal four RBI and 10 runs as he stakes a claim to a strong-side platoon role at third base.