Mauricio is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels.

The switch-hitting Mauricio will head to the bench for a second straight matchup with a left-handed starter (Tyler Anderson), after the infielder was previously held out of the lineup in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Reds while southpaw Andrew Abbott toed the slab for Cincinnati. Luisangel Acuna will pick up another start and could end up settling into a loose platoon with Mauricio, who has gone 1-for-15 with six strikeouts versus lefties so far this season.