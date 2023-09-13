Mauricio went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

With the score tied 1-1 in the fourth inning, Mauricio put the Mets in the lead for good by ripping a Ryne Nelson fastball just fair down the right-field line. It was the first career big-league homer for the 22-year-old infielder, who is batting .306 (11-for-36) through his first 38 MLB plate appearances with two doubles, two runs, five RBI and a perfect 4-for-4 performance on steal attempts. Mauricio is also posting some impressive Statcast numbers with a 91.9 mph average exit velocity that is comparable to Mike Trout's and a 50.0 percent hard-hit rate that would rank in the 90th percentile if he had enough playing time to qualify. Only seven players this season have hit a ball harder than Mauricio's 117.3 mph max exit velocity, a list that includes Ronald Acuna, Matt Olson and Shohei Ohtani.