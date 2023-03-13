Mauricio went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.
Getting the start at shortstop and hitting ninth, Mauricio took Elvin Rodriguez deep in the fifth inning for his fourth homer of the spring. Mauricio's .304/.360/.870 slash line in camp is impressive, but the 21-year-old has yet play above Double-A and his ability to get on base once he reaches the majors is a major question mark -- he has a .296 OBP in nearly 1,000 plate appearances across the last two minor-league seasons. Even so, a quick start to his campaign at Triple-A this year could put him in line to make his MLB debut at some point over the summer.
