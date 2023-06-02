Mets general manager Billy Eppler said Friday that Mauricio has begun "acclimating to left field," Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Mauricio continues to add more defensive versatility to his profile as he pushes toward his MLB debut. He had exclusively played shortstop in the minors before recently switching over to second base at Triple-A Syracuse. The 22-year-old top prospect boasts a .336/.377/.550 slash line with seven homers and nine steals through 53 games this season in the International League and should carry immediate fantasy relevance whenever he gets the call to Queens.
