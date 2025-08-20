Mauricio is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Washington.

On the bench for a third straight contest, Mauricio looks to have faded into more of a part-time role after he had been serving as a near-everyday player coming out of the All-Star break. The downturn in playing time comes while Mauricio has mustered a weak .154/.214/.154 slash line since the beginning of August. The Mets appear to be prioritizing Brett Baty and Mark Vientos ahead of Mauricio while the former two players have been more productive at the plate so far this month.