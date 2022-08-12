Maurico will continue to be developed as a shortstop by the Mets despite seemingly being blocked at the big-league level by Francisco Lindor, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

"We've talked about it as an organization, I don't think we're at that point right now where we're ready to make that move yet," Double-A Binghamton manager Reid Brignac said this week. "When you got a guy [in Lindor] that's on a long-term contract and one of the best shortstops in Major League Baseball, it's going to be hard to move him off of that spot right? So at some point when [Mauricio] gets closer to being a big-league player there will be talks about moving him to other positions. The more positions you play, the more opportunity you get." Third base would be an obvious shift, but the Mets have a top prospect at the hot corner already in Brett Baty, who just got a promotion to Triple-A and is likely to reach the majors before Mauricio does. Regardless of where the 21-year-old eventually plays, he'll need to show a better hit tool and/or more plate discipline to earn a regular role in the big-league lineup, as he's slashing .246/.282/.474 with 21 homers and 14 steals in 92 games for Binghamton this season.