Mauricio went 2-for-2 with two walks, a home run and two RBI for Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, his second straight game with a homer.

In three games since joining Syracuse's roster, Mauricio has gone 7-for-11 with a double, two steals and a 2:1 BB:K in addition to the two long balls. Given that the 24-year-old infielder missed the entire 2024 campaign while recovering from knee surgery however, the Mets aren't going to rush him to the majors, Will Sammon of the Athletic reports. "Where we are right now is we have a player who is medically healthy, who has checked off a lot of the boxes in the rehab progression, has worked really hard to get there," Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said last week. "And now we're working him back into [being] Ronny Mauricio, the baseball player who was on the verge, seemingly, of really breaking out at the major-league level. And that takes some time as well." New York also doesn't have a clear opening for Mauricio in the big-league lineup, and he has yet to play back-to-back nine-inning games on defense this year. Despite his hot start at Triple-A, a return to the majors isn't likely until some time in June at the earliest.