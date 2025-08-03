Mauricio is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Mauricio will head to the bench for the second time in the series while the Mets go with Mark Vientos at third base and Jeff McNeil at second base. With the acquisition of Cedric Mullins ahead of Thursday's trade deadline likely to limit McNeil's time in center field moving forward, Mauricio will face more competition for playing time from the likes of Vientos, McNeil and Brett Baty in the New York infield.