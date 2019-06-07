Mets' Ronny Mauricio: On fire for Fireflies
Mauricio went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a solo home run and two additional runs scored for Low-A Columbia on Thursday.
The Mets' No. 1 fantasy prospect following the graduation of Pete Alonso, Mauricio has put together a nine-game hitting streak and hit safely in 14 of his last 16, slashing .353/.366/.544 over that stretch with seven doubles, two homers and a steal. He still isn't showing much patience, posting a 1:10 BB:K during those 16 games, but given that he won't turn 19 until next April, his ability to barrel the ball consistently at such a young age gives him sky-high upside.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...
-
Prospects: What to do with Hiura, Robert
How soon before we see Keston Hiura again? Is there any chance we see Luis Robert? Scott White...
-
Kimbrel a sure thing?
Hasty build-ups following delayed signings haven't always turned out so well for the pitchers...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...