Mauricio went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a solo home run and two additional runs scored for Low-A Columbia on Thursday.

The Mets' No. 1 fantasy prospect following the graduation of Pete Alonso, Mauricio has put together a nine-game hitting streak and hit safely in 14 of his last 16, slashing .353/.366/.544 over that stretch with seven doubles, two homers and a steal. He still isn't showing much patience, posting a 1:10 BB:K during those 16 games, but given that he won't turn 19 until next April, his ability to barrel the ball consistently at such a young age gives him sky-high upside.