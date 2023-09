Mauricio (illness) remains out of the lineup Thursday against the Diamondbacks, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

He should be available off the bench, however, after fully sitting out of the Mets' win over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday. Mauricio, 22, has batted .306/.342/.444 with one homer and four steals through 10 major-league games since his Sept. 1 call-up.