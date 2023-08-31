The Mets will call Mauricio up from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

The 22-year-old infielder is having the best statistical season of his career in Triple-A this year, slashing .295/.349/.511 with 23 homers, 71 RBI and 24 stolen bases. With Francisco Lindor locked in as New York's everyday shortstop, Mauricio will likely take over as the Mets' primary third baseman -- replacing the struggling Mark Vientos -- while making an occasional start at second base or in left field.