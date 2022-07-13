Mauricio, who hasn't started for Double-A Binghamton since July 3 due to a bruised hand, is expected to return to the lineup Wednesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Mauricio was able to make an appearance off the bench Tuesday as a pinch hitter, and assuming he didn't experience any setbacks with his hand, he should be back in action Wednesday either at designated hitter or shortstop. The 21-year-old is slashing .250/.283/.482 with 15 home runs and 11 stolen bases across 300 plate appearances with Binghamton on the season.