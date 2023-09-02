Mauricio went 2-for-3 with a double in Friday's 2-1 win over the Mariners.

Getting the start at second base and batting ninth in his big-league debut, Mauricio ripped a double off Logan Gilbert to lead off the bottom of the third inning that left his bat at 117.3 mph -- the fastest exit velocity recorded during the Statcast era on a player's first career hit, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. Mauricio earned his promotion by slashing .288/.357/.558 for Triple-A Syracuse in August with seven homers and eight steals in 24 games, and the 22-year-old figures to get a long look in September as Francisco Lindor's potential long-term double-play partner.