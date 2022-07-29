Mauricio went 2-for-4 with a walk and two solo home runs for Double-A Binghamton on Thursday,

The 21-year-old returned to the starting lineup July 13 after recovering from a minor hand injury and has gone 10-for-43 (.233) with two doubles and three homers in 10 games. Mauricio's approach at the plate still needs some refinement -- he's posted career highs with a 44.0 percent flyball rate and 50.0 percent pull rate, leading to a lopsided .248/.285/.483 slash line through 80 games this year for Binghamton -- but his 24.5 percent strikeout rate is acceptable, and his 18 homers and 11 steals highlight his potential if he can learn to make more consistent quality contact.