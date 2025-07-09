Mauricio went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Orioles.

The 24-year-old infielder got the Mets on the board when he took Brandon Young deep to lead off the sixth inning. Mauricio has only started three of New York's last seven games, but he's come off the bench in two others during that stretch and could be forcing his way back into consistent playing time with his performance at the plate. Over his last 10 contests, Mauricio is slashing .344/.417/.594 with two doubles, two of his four homers on the year, three RBI, seven runs and a very palatable 19.4 percent strikeout rate against an 11.1 percent walk rate.