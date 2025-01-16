The Mets are not yet sure whether Mauricio (knee) will be ready for the start of spring training, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Mauricio began baseball activities in December as he works his way back from a second right knee surgery. While his rehab seems to be coming along OK, the Mets aren't sure how Mauricio's knee will respond as he continues to ramp things up, so they're taking things day by day with the young infielder. Given his long layoff -- he last played in the Dominican Winter League more than a year ago -- Mauricio is likely to begin the 2025 season in the minors even if he's not limited in spring training.