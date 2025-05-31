Mauricio is batting an absurd .560 (14-for-25) with three homers and three steals through his first seven games for Triple-A Syracuse, but the Mets remain very deliberate in building up his workload, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old infielder has yet to play more than two games in a row without getting a day off with Syracuse, and the Mets are intent on making sure Mauricio stays healthy after he missed the entire 2024 campaign due to knee surgery. "We're most focused on him getting the reps under him, getting the volume, hopefully continuing to swing a really hot bat," president of baseball operations David Stearns said this week. "And then once we get to that point, it gives us something to think about." New York also doesn't have a clear path to consistent at-bats on the big-league roster for Mauricio, and doesn't intend to call him up just to sit on the bench. "Figuring out exactly what that puzzle looks like is a real part of it," Stearns said. Mauricio still figures to provide the Mets with a boost at some point this summer, but until then he'll continue to terrorize International league pitching while preparing for an everyday role.