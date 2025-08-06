default-cbs-image
Mauricio is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Guardians.

Mauricio had drawn nine straight starts at third base against right-handed pitching, but he'll begin Wednesday's festivities on the bench as the Guardians send righty Gavin Williams to the bump. Brett Baty will patrol the hot corner and bat ninth for the Mets.

