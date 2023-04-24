Mauricio played his first game at second base for Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

With Francisco Lindor locked in as the starting shortstop at the big-league level, Mauricio's path to the majors will have to come at another position -- or positions, as the Mets are potentially viewing the 22-year-old as a future utility player. "The plan is to move him around a little bit now," manager Buck Showalter said over the weekend. "It's to increase his versatility -- something he's good at." In addition to the keystone, Mauricio could see time at both infield corners and in the outfield at Triple-A as he works on his defensive flexibility, but his bat could be major-league ready right now. Through 21 games with Syracuse to begin 2023, he's slashing .350/.395/.688 with six homers, four steals, 16 runs and 16 RBI.