Mauricio is slashing .274/.330/.405 through 22 games in July for Low-A Columbia with one home run, one stolen base in four attempts and a 6:18 BB:K.

While the 18-year-old hasn't been setting the world on fire in the Sally League, posting a wRC+ of 104 as a teenager in full-season ball is still impressive. Mauricio remains the No. 1 fantasy prospect in the Mets' system, and while he's still likely a few years away from the majors, he could put together a breakout at any time if the rest of his skill set starts to catch up to his hit tool.