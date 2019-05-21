Tejada was assigned to Double-A Binghamton on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Tejada joined the Mets' organization on a minor-league deal late in spring training but had yet to make his season debut at any level. With no major-league at-bats since 2017 and a .230/.291/.298 line for Triple-A Norfolk in the Orioles' system last season, Tejada is unlikely to be anything other than a last-resort option for the Mets this year.

