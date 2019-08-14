Tejada had his contract purchased from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Tejada will join the Mets in place of the injured Jeff McNeil, who landed on the shelf Wednesday with a hamstring injury. The 29-year-old Tejada hasn't appeared in the majors since 2017, when he hit just .230 with a .576 OPS in 41 games for Baltimore.

