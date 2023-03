The Mets announced Wednesday that Coonrod has been diagnosed with a high-grade right lat strain, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

The team hasn't provided a timetable, but the injury is one that could conceivably keep Coonrod sidelined for months. The right-hander had been pitching well this spring and seemed to have a good shot to win a spot in the Mets' Opening Day bullpen, but there's a vacancy there now.