Marte (neck) is not in the Mets' lineup for Monday's game versus the Padres.

Marte tweaked his neck when he collided with Marlins third baseman Jean Segura on a stolen base during Sunday's game. The hope is that he'll be available off the bench Monday, lending hope to the idea that he could be back in the lineup Tuesday, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.. Jeff McNeil will cover right field Monday, with Luis Guillorme filling in at second base.