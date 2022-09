Marte (finger) is confident that he'll be able to return prior to the end of the regular season, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Marte has been sidelined since early September due to a fractured finger and recently attempted baseball activities, but he's been shut down for now since he continued to deal with soreness in his finger. In spite of his setback, he still expects to have a chance to contribute for the Mets to close out the regular season.