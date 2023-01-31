Marte (core) could be limited at the start of spring training, Mets general manager Billy Eppler said Tuesday, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

This is the first time that somebody from inside the Mets organization has acknowledged that Marte might be a question mark for the opening of camp. Eppler did, however, indicate that the veteran outfielder is making a steady recovery from his November core muscle surgery and even left the door open that Marte could still get the go-ahead to suit up for his native Dominican Republic at some point in the World Baseball Classic. In other words, wait-and-see mode remains intact here.