Marte (personal) will rejoin the Mets on Thursday and could be activated from the bereavement list ahead of the team's series finale with the Cardinals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets placed Marte on the bereavement list Monday after the outfielder elected to leave the team to be with his family following the passing of his grandmother. Though Marte will be back in New York on Thursday, the Mets may not choose to immediately activate him if they opt to give him another day to get settled. Marte should return to the lineup no later than Friday's series opener in Colorado.