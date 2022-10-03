Mets manager Buck Showalter said Marte (finger) won't be ready to return from the 10-day injured list any sooner than Friday, depending on how he fares in workouts over the next few days, Deesha Thosar of Fox Sports reports.

Showalter's comments confirm that Marte has been ruled out through the Mets' remaining three games of the regular season, but the outfielder will still have a shot at returning for the start of the wild-card round, which is set to begin Friday. While the skipper noted that Marte is making "a little progress" in his recovery from a non-displaced fracture of his right middle finger, the 33-year-old's return isn't considered imminent. Marte's ongoing absence should continue to open up playing time in the corner outfield for Tyler Naquin and Jeff McNeil.