Marte went 1-for-4 with three RBI in Sunday's win over the Phillies.

Dropped down to seventh in the order after stumbling to a .176/.250/.196 slash line over his prior 12 games, Marte came up with a big two-run single in the seventh inning as the Mets put the game away. The veteran outfielder has seen his batting average drop to .225 (20-for-89), but he's still been productive with two homers, four steals, 12 runs and 18 RBI through 21 contests.