Marte was removed from Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays after being hit in the head by a pitch, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The veteran outfielder was thankfully able to leave the field under his own power, and he may now be subject to the league's concussion protocols. Marte seems likely to be held out of the lineup for at least a day or two, even if he avoids a concussion. He didn't make his spring debut until Friday after undergoing core muscle surgery during the offseason, and he now has another hurdle to overcome in camp.