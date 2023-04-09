Marte was removed from Sunday's game against the Marlins in the top of the second inning with an apparent head injury, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

After reaching on a one-out double in the first inning, Marte proceeded to steal third base, but his head looked to have made contact with the knee of Marlins third baseman Jean Segura as he slid into the base. Marte was able to remain in the game and was ultimately stranded at third base after back-to-back strikeouts by Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso, but Luis Guillorme came on to replace Marte in the top of the second. The Mets will presumably put Marte through tests to determine whether or not he suffered a concussion when he slid into Segura's knee.