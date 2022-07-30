Marte went 3-for-5 with a home run, a triple and three RBI in Friday's 6-4 win over Miami.

Marte went 3-for-3 against NL Cy Young candidate Sandy Alcantara, including a two-run triple in the second inning and a solo shot in the fourth. The veteran outfielder has now produced four straight multi-hit games and has 11 in 18 games this month; he's hitting .397 with eight extra-base hits and 10 RBI during that span. Marte improved his season slash line to .305/.353/.482 with 57 runs scored through 83 games.