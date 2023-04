Marte went 2-for-3 with three walks, a double, two runs scored, three RBI and a stolen base in Friday's win over the A's.

The Mets won 17-6 on the strength of 11 hits and 17 free passes from Oakland pitching, with Marte leading the parade around the bases. The veteran outfielder has had a strong start to his 12th season in the majors, slashing .295/.404/.455 through 13 games with one homer, five steals, five RBI and seven runs.