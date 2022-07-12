Marte noted Tuesday that he's showing improvement in his recovery from a left groin injury, but he doesn't expect to play in either of the remaining two games of the Mets' series in Atlanta, Deesha Thosar of FoxSports.com reports.

Marte is out of the lineup Tuesday for the third day in a row, and he sounds like he'll be sidelined for Wednesday's series finale as well while he continues to work through tightness in his hamstring. According to Tim Healey of Newsday, Marte said a stint on the 10-day injured list still may be a possibility, but the Mets may wait until Thursday's series opener in Chicago before making a decision one way or the other.