Marte (finger) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday and is on the Mets' roster for the NL Wild Card Series against the Padres, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

The veteran outfielder has been sidelined for the past month by a fracture in the middle finger of his right hand, but he apparently showed enough in his return to baseball activities this week to warrant a spot on the wild-card roster. It's unclear if Marte will immediately reclaim his starting role coming off the absence, but he would still provide a boost for the Mets by being available as a bench piece.