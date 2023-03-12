Marte's initial evaluation was negative for a concussion after he was hit in the head by a pitch during Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.
The 34-year-old was able to walk off the field under his own power and appears to have avoided any serious issues after the scary hit-by-pitch. Marte will be further evaluated Monday and should be considered day-to-day until his status is updated.
More News
-
Mets' Starling Marte: Exits after HBP to head•
-
Mets' Starling Marte: Making Grapefruit debut Friday•
-
Mets' Starling Marte: To make spring debut Friday•
-
Mets' Starling Marte: Takes first live BP•
-
Mets' Starling Marte: Taking live BP Thursday•
-
Mets' Starling Marte: Returning from double-groin surgery•