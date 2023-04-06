Marte went 1-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-6 loss to the Brewers.

The 34-year-old got a late start to his spring due to offseason groin surgery, but Marte's legs have looked 100 percent healthy to begin the regular season. Through seven games, he's batting .280 (7-for-25) with three runs scored and three steals in four attempts. Marte swiped 47 bags as recently as 2021, and MLB's rule changes might have him poised to challenge or even top that mark this year.