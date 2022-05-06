Marte went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, two RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Phillies.

Marte took Aaron Nola yard in the sixth inning to record his third homer of the season. He also doubled in the game-winning run to cap a seven-run rally in the ninth inning. Marte has now recorded three multi-hit efforts in his last five games, during which time he's also recorded five RBI and three runs scored. Overall, Marte has maintained a .262/.313/.383 line across 115 plate appearances to begin the campaign.