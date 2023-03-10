Marte (groin) is in the Mets' lineup for his Grapefruit League debut Friday, Michael Mayer of Metzmerized reports.

He's not being eased in in the designated hitter spot, either, starting in right field and batting third against Shawn Dubin and the Astros. Marte required core muscle surgery in November to address separated tendons on both sides of his groin, but his rehab has gone well and he's expected to be ready for Opening Day.