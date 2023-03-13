Manager Buck Showalter said Marte (head) could return to the Mets' Grapefruit League lineup as soon as Tuesday against the Nationals, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Marte avoided a concussion after being hit in the helmet by a pitch Sunday and told Showalter on Monday that he felt fine. The outfielder will continue to be monitored just in case, but he appears to have dodged a bullet.