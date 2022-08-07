Marte went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in a 6-2 win over Atlanta in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Marte was held hitless for the third time in 14 games since the All-Star break, but he was able to record his first steal of the second half. The outfielder is up to 13 steals in 19 attempts through 91 contests this season. He's added a sturdy .295/.347/.458 slash line with 11 home runs, 49 RBI, 63 runs scored, 19 doubles and four triples while regularly hitting second in the order.