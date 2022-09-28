Mets manager Buck Showalter said Wednesday that Marte's fractured right middle finger remains immobilized, and the outfielder won't be able to throw or hit until the swelling and discomfort subsides, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

With that in mind, Showalter noted that Marte is without a target date for his return from the 10-day injured list, and fantasy managers in redraft leagues who had been stashing him during what's thus far been a three-week absence may be best off cutting bait with him in favor of a healthy player. Ideally for the Mets, Marte will show enough improvement to resume baseball activities and make his return to the lineup for a game or two before the regular season ends Oct. 5, but that may be wishful thinking at this juncture.