Marte (groin) is out of the lineup for Monday's game in Atlanta, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Though the MRI that Marte received over the weekend revealed no major injury to his left groin, he'll need at least one more day out of the lineup to heal up. Travis Jankowski (hand), who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list, will fill Marte's usual spot in right field in the series opener with Atlanta.