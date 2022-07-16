site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mets-starling-marte-not-starting-game-1 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mets' Starling Marte: Not starting Game 1
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Marte isn't starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs.
Marte returned to the lineup Thursday against the Cubs and went 2-for-5 with a run, an RBI and two strikeouts. Travis Jankowski is taking over in right field and batting eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read